Legal & General Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legal & General Group Plc's market opportunities lie in asset management, pension solutions, and life insurance. The firm's focus on digital transformation and tech innovation, including partnerships and product launches, enhances its appeal to individual savers, institutions, and pension schemes globally.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Legal & General Group plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is a global financial services group and a major global investor. The company primarily engages in asset management, pension risk transfer, life insurance, workplace pensions, and retirement income solutions. It offers a range of products including life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, and various retirement and savings products.

The company serves individual savers, pension scheme members, and global institutions, providing solutions tailored to their financial security and retirement needs. It operates through five reportable segments - Institutional Retirement, Asset Management, Insurance, Retail Retirement, and Corporate. L&G operates across major financial hubs globally, including locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

The report provides information and insights into Legal & General's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Legal & General's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Unitek

EBI Solutions

Jacobi

AWS

NTT Data

Moneyhub

Kyndryl

Iress

Advise Wise

Smartr365

PQShield

CyberSmart

Moneyhub

Beam Salary Finance

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900