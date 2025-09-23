Legal & General Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Legal & General Group plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is a global financial services group and a major global investor. The company primarily engages in asset management, pension risk transfer, life insurance, workplace pensions, and retirement income solutions. It offers a range of products including life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, and various retirement and savings products.
The company serves individual savers, pension scheme members, and global institutions, providing solutions tailored to their financial security and retirement needs. It operates through five reportable segments - Institutional Retirement, Asset Management, Insurance, Retail Retirement, and Corporate. L&G operates across major financial hubs globally, including locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.
The report provides information and insights into Legal & General's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Legal & General's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisition Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Unitek EBI Solutions Jacobi AWS NTT Data Moneyhub Kyndryl Iress Advise Wise Smartr365 PQShield CyberSmart Moneyhub Beam Salary Finance
For more information about this company profile visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment