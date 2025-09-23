Who Is Alexander Duncan, Texas Republican Under Fire For 'False Hindu God' Comment On Hanuman Statue?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Texas Republican leader has sparked a row over his remarks on a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States city.

Republican leader Alexander Duncan while the statue of the Hindu diety, called the 'Statue of Union', in Texas. Duncan objected to its construction, insisting the United States is a Christian nation .

| Ted Cruz flags dangerous abuse of power as FCC threats pull Jimmy Kimmel off air

"Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation," Alexander Duncan wrote on X on September 20, along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

In another post, the leader of President Donald Trump 's party, who is running for election to the Senate to represent Texas, quoted the Bible and said, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4."

"They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.' Romans 1:25." he said.

Hindu American Foundation Objects

Duncan's remarks drew criticism online. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slammed him for“anti-Hindu and inflammatory" posts. The group also filed a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, urging action against him.

"Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause ?" the Hindu American Foundation posted.

Who is Alexander Duncan?

Duncan is a Republican planning to run for US Senate in Texas (for the 2026 election).

Born in Valencia, California, Duncan graduated from West Ranch High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine, in 2012 and a graduate degree from Northeastern University in 2020. His career experience includes working as a law enforcement office.

| Charlie Kirk Day: Senate passes resolution to create National Day of Remembrance

All though his campaign, Duncan has been emphasising on conservative values like faith, family, individual freedom.

What is the Statue of Union?

The Statue of Union, set up at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, is said to be North America's tallest Hanuman statue at 90 feet. Depicting strength, devotion, and service, it was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and unveiled on August 18, 2024.

They traded the truth about God for a lie.

Named after Hanuman's role in uniting Lord Ram with Sita, the statue aims to serve as a spiritual hub - spreading hope, peace, and devotion for generations to come.

(With agency inputs)