Rishab Shetty Talks About The Intensity And Challenges Of Kantara Chapter 1 Shoot

The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 is out and creating buzz. Rishab Shetty got emotional recalling filming challenges, spoke about divine grace, and clarified a social media post related to watching the film.

Kantara proved a small film can go pan-India. The much-awaited prequel, 'Kantara Chapter 1,' has released its trailer, which has already gained over 55 million views.

Rishab Shetty shared, 'News spread about incidents on the Kantara set. I could have died four or five times, but I'm here today. I believe the divine behind us is the reason.'

He also addressed a viral social media post. It asked people to watch 'Kantara 1' without drinking, smoking, or eating non-veg. Rishab Shetty clarified, 'That post has no connection to us.'

The post was from a Twitter page called 'Kantara Parva.' The actor said, 'No one can question food habits. It's a personal choice. It was a fake post and has no link to our team.'

Kantara was a long 5-year journey. I faced so many obstacles. My wife made so many vows... she would pray whenever I went to shoot. It was a very emotional journey, he said.

The trailer for Kantara Chapter 1 has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu by stars like Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and others.

The entire trailer is a visual spectacle. It tells the story of a king, the forest people, and the land of Kantara. The film is set to release on October 2nd.