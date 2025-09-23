Kantara Is By You, For You: Rishab Shetty Opens Up About Emotional Journey Ahead Of Film Release

At the Kantara Chapter 1 pre-release event, actor-director Rishab Shetty opened up about the challenges, sacrifices, and cultural significance behind his highly anticipated film. Speaking passionately to the audience and media, Shetty reflected on the grueling journey of bringing Kantara Chapter 1 to the big screen and shared how the support of fans, Kannadigas, and his team fueled the project.

Rishab Shetty Shares Emotional Journey

Showing the deep emotional connection he has with Kantara Chapter 1, Shetty said,“I almost died 4 times, Deiva brought me back to life.”

He spoke candidly about the personal sacrifices during the film's making:“I didn't get time to see my children go to school. The Forest Minister and everyone supported me for this film. Also, it's been three months since I slept properly. I was sleeping only 2 hours. If I count, I almost died 4 times, and I feel emotional that God saved me.”

“Kantara Is By You, For You”

Shetty emphasised the collaborative nature of Kantara:“This film is not just because of me... everyone is a pillar. Hombale Films never asked about the budget. Kantara is by you, for you. The global recognition came from Kannadigas, and Chapter 1 is happening because of you.”

Large-Scale Production and Team Effort

Highlighting the scale of Kantara Chapter 1, Shetty said,“Kantara is on a big scale. The root cause of this success is Kannadigas and the media. We have been immersed in cinema for three years.” He also praised Hombale Films for their unwavering support throughout the production.

Trailer Release and Star Cast

The trailer for Kantara Chapter 1 has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, featuring stars like Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Sivakarthikeyan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The trailer has already received a wonderful response from fans and critics alike, showcasing the story of the king, forest people, and the legendary events that shape the coastal Kannada narrative.

Cultural Roots and Research

Shetty revealed that the story has been with him since childhood.“Before making this film, we consulted divine dancers, professors, and historians. We researched extensively to bring the art of Kalari Payattu warfare back to the people.”

Nationwide Campaign and Release Plans

The promotional campaign will start on the 27th, covering Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and North India. The film is set to release on October 2, 2025, on over 7,000 screens. Shetty assured that it is a grand-scale cinematic experience rooted in Karnataka's traditions, promising audiences a film they will cherish.