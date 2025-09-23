Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit Vs Team Shehbaz Nomination Task Turns Into Roast Battle!
Bigg Boss 19's nomination task took a hilarious twist as contestants were divided into Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz for a commentary/roast battle. Both sides pulled no punches, mocking rivals with savage one-liners. But after three fiery rounds, Team Shehbaz emerged victorious, leaving Team Pranit nominated for the week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment