Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit Vs Team Shehbaz Nomination Task Turns Into Roast Battle!

Bigg Boss 19's nomination task took a hilarious twist as contestants were divided into Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz for a commentary/roast battle. Both sides pulled no punches, mocking rivals with savage one-liners. But after three fiery rounds, Team Shehbaz emerged victorious, leaving Team Pranit nominated for the week.

