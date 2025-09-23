Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit Vs Team Shehbaz Nomination Task Turns Into Roast Battle!


2025-09-23 05:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 19's nomination task took a hilarious twist as contestants were divided into Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz for a commentary/roast battle. Both sides pulled no punches, mocking rivals with savage one-liners. But after three fiery rounds, Team Shehbaz emerged victorious, leaving Team Pranit nominated for the week.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110098004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search