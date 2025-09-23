Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy, Call It 'Best Chapter Of Our Lives'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced they're expecting their first child, calling it“the best chapter” of their lives. The couple shared the news via a heartfelt post on social media.

Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have finally confirmed the news fans have long been waiting for: they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, September 23, the couple took to social media to share the joyful update with their fans, calling it“the best chapter of our lives.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple shared a serene photo of themselves with the caption,“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love, as fans, celebrities, and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings.

While the couple has kept the pregnancy largely private until now, speculation around Katrina's pregnancy had been swirling for weeks. Rumours intensified after recent public appearances where Katrina was seen opting for flowy outfits and staying away from media glare.

According to a new report, Katrina is currently in her third trimester. A source close to the couple revealed,“She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, sometime between October 15 and October 30.” The source added that Katrina and Vicky have consciously chosen to keep the journey private and may announce more details only after the baby is born.

Married in December 2021, Vicky and Katrina have quickly become one of Bollywood's most adored couples. Their decision to share this personal milestone marks a new beginning, one that fans will be eagerly watching with love and excitement.