Argentina Likely To Play In Kerala Against Australia, Team Manager To Visit Stadium In Kochi

Kochi looks all set to host one of the most anticipated footballing events in recent memory - a match featuring reigning world champions Argentina. After weeks of uncertainty over whether the tour would go ahead, preparations have now gathered pace, with reports suggesting that Australia will be the opponents for the friendly in Kerala.

The news follows confirmation that Australia and the event sponsor have exchanged a draft agreement, bringing the contest one big step closer to reality.

Australia Likely Opponents

Currently ranked 25th in the FIFA world rankings, Australia are firmly in line to face Lionel Messi and his star-studded side. Football fans may still remember the last encounter between the two nations at the Qatar World Cup. That clash ended in a 2-1 win for Argentina, courtesy of a stunning Lionel Messi strike and a Julian Alvarez goal. With just ten minutes to go, Australia pulled one back after Enzo Fernández's own goal added to the drama.

Preparations Underway in Kochi

The buildup to the friendly has shifted to Kochi as Argentina's team manager, Daniel Pabrera, lands at Nedumbassery Airport this afternoon. Scheduled to arrive around noon, he will inspect the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor at 2:30 PM, accompanied by Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

The world champions are expected to touch down in Kochi on November 15, with the game likely to be staged between November 15 and 18. Security planning has also been in full swing - just last week, a security officer from the Asian Football Confederation carried out inspections at the stadium.

With the team manager's arrival, the final pieces of the puzzle are falling into place. For football fans in Kerala, the long wait to see Lionel Messi and Argentina's world champion squad in the state is edging towards a dream come true.