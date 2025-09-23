Pak Lies Exposed! Video Shows Chinese LS-6 Bombs Dropped By PAF On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Village (WATCH)

At least 30 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed in air strikes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. According to reports, China-made J-17 fighter jets dropped eight Chinese-made LS-6 bombs - laser-guided precision munitions - on the village in the Tirah Valley around 2 am.

What followed was - entire homes reduced to rubble, families torn apart, and the village plunged into chaos. Local residents described the aftermath as a“massacre”, with bodies scattered across the village and survivors desperately digging through debris in search of loved ones. The deaths sparked outrage among local communities already on edge over an increase in terror attacks in recent years.

PAF dropped Chinese LS-6 bombs on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village?

Abdul Ghani Afridi, a provincial legislator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, exposed the lies of the Pakistani Armed Forces and police after visiting the site with local residents. On the spot, Afridi showed fragments of an LS-6 bomb, confirming that it was dropped by the Pakistani Air Force from a JF-17 fighter jet on residential houses.

Initially, Pakistan Police claimed that the Tehrik-e-Taliban was behind the blast in #khyber_pakhtunkhwa, provincial legislator Abdul Ghani Afridi exposed the lies, showing fragments of a precision guided LS-6 bomb dropped by PAF's JF-17 fighter.

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) September 22, 2025

According to information, in protest against this massacre by the Pakistani armed forces, the Afridi Pashtuns may also lay siege to the Pakistan Air Force station located in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway in Matre Dara village on how to stage demonstrations and how to respond to the massacre carried out by the Pakistani armed forces last night.

What are Chinese LS-6 bombs that the PAF dropped

The LS-6 (LeiShi) is a Chinese-built glide bomb. The LS is a designation for a family of precision-guided munitions (PGM) named Thunder Stone Precision Guided Bombs. These bombs were developed by Luoyang Electro-Optics Technology Development Centre (EOTDC) – a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

They can also be referred to as the Thunder Stone Gliding Guided Bomb, or LS GGB. They operate via an Inertial Navigation System (INS) with GPS or laser guidance, using China's BeiDou satellite navigation system. The system comprises two modules – the guidance module and the gliding module. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force reportedly began conducting a series of tests of the LS-6 on the Shenyang J-8B in 2006. It was first unveiled to the public at the 6th Zhuhai Airshow held in November of that year.

Pak Police suspected TTP's involvement

While local reports allege that Pakistani fighter jets bombarded the village, official accounts pointed to an accidental detonation of explosives stashed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

According to the Associated Press, citing police sources, the explosion ripped through residential compounds after bomb-making materials planted by TTP fighters ignited. Police officer Zafar Khan claimed the compound served as a clandestine factory for roadside bombs and revealed that TTP commanders Aman Gul and Masood Khan were hiding inside. He accused the militants of cynically using“civilians as human shields” and stockpiling weapons inside mosques across the province.

Yet, local media reports and visuals circulating online suggested Pakistani fighter jets carried out the deadly strike.“All of the victims were civilians,” Amu TV quoted a local source as saying.