Dadasaheb Phalke Award Is Both A Catalyst And A Responsibility: Mohanlal
Speaking to a leading Malayalam channel before leaving for the award ceremony in New Delhi, where the President of India will confer him the honour, the veteran actor reflected on his four-decade-long journey.
“Cinema is magic. The recipe for success -- no one knows. To become successful, one has to be lucky, and I consider myself lucky. The blessings of my seniors are the reason for this,” said Mohanlal, likening his artistic path to water flowing steadily until it merges with the sea.
The award, which celebrates an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, comes as another crowning moment for the actor who has already won five National Awards, including one as a producer.
His selection, observers say, highlights not only his monumental contribution to Indian cinema but also the global recognition Malayalam films have garnered through his work.
Expressing gratitude to the government, the award jury, and his fans, Mohanlal said,“This was never in my dreams. I am always thankful. This is a huge recognition for Malayalam cinema. I remember all the great actors who walked before me -- I have learned a lot from them.”
He dedicated the honour to the Malayalam film industry, his family, and the audience that has stood by him.
On his evolution as an actor, Mohanlal remarked,“I am 'me' itself. People may categorize me as the old or new Mohanlal, but I feel it's the contribution of every role, every experience, that has made me who I am. My career has been a collective journey, not a solitary one.”
Asked about personal commitments and social responsibility, he added:“My responsibility is to do my role well. Time for politics is over. For now, film is my life. Living among friends is a joy, and I even go out of my way to speak to enemies.”
With iconic performances in films like Drishyam, Spadikam, and Bharatham, Mohanlal continues to inspire audiences and aspiring filmmakers alike.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award places him in the league of India's greatest cinematic icons, reaffirming his stature as one of the most respected and beloved actors in the country.
