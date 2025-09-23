South Korea: Special Counsel Team Extends Probe Into Ex-First Lady By 30 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 23 (IANS) A special counsel team in South Korea on Tuesday said it will extend its investigation into corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee by 30 days.

The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki said the extension will be effective on Wednesday and comply with the relevant law that allows a 30-day extension at his discretion, Yonhap news agency reported.

Min's team has been widening its probe of Kim, the wife of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, since indicting her last month on charges of corruption and bribery. She has been held in custody since August 13.

A formal investigation will begin this week into allegations she helped cover up a bullying case involving the daughter of the presidential secretary for protocol in July 2023, assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said during a press briefing.

Kim Seung-hee, the then secretary, resigned later that year amid allegations that his daughter, who was then in third grade in elementary school, had assaulted a student one year younger than her and damaged her cornea.

The former first lady was found to have held an eight-minute phone call with the vice education minister immediately after the alleged assault.

The special counsel team said it has summoned an official on a school violence committee involved in imposing a 10-day suspension on the daughter.

The official has been asked to appear as a reference on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja was placed under arrest over bribery allegations linked to the former first lady.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for her arrest, citing concern that she could destroy evidence.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had requested the warrant last week on charges of violations of the Political Funds Act and the anti-graft law, subornation of evidence, destruction and embezzlement.

"We humbly accept the court's decision," the church said in a statement shortly after the warrant was issued. "We will faithfully engage in the forthcoming investigation and trial to determine the truth, and do our best to use this as an occasion to restore trust in our church.

"We sincerely apologise for causing concern to the people," it added.