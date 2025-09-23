Defence Ministry Unit Hosts Job Fair For Ex-Servicemen In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, held an employment fair for former armed forces' personnel in Delhi where 26 companies offered 100-plus jobs, an official said on Tuesday.

The fair was attended by more than 300 retired/retiring officers from the Armed forces seeking employment, said the Defence Ministry official.

The event, organised on Monday at United Services Institution of India, provided a platform for officers to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, said the official in a statement.

The shortlisted officers would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in various roles ranging from Supervisory, Technical, Management and Administration, and Strategic advisory roles, it said.

The initiative enables the corporates to benefit by screening the pool of experienced, disciplined and skilled officers. This Job Fair is part of DGR's ongoing efforts to facilitate second career opportunities for ex-servicemen.

This initiative is crucial as it helps retired armed forces personnel transition smoothly into civilian life by connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities that match their discipline, leadership skills, and technical expertise.

Earlier in July, a similar fair was held in Ahmedabad at Chhatrapati Shivaji Auditorium, located at the Ahmedabad Military Station in Shahibaug, benefitting nearly 800 ex-servicemen.

Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding 11 RAPID, was the Chief Guest at the job fair.

These fairs aim to connect ex-servicemen with employment opportunities across various sectors, including security, operations, hospitality, healthcare, engineering, and technical services. Participants were required to carry their ESM identity card and copies of their curriculum vitae.

Employers are asked to register at no cost and benefit from free stall allotments, job postings, and access to bio-data of registered candidates.

This initiative is designed to tap into the vast pool of disciplined, trained, and skilled ex-servicemen for roles such as personal security officers, supervisors, drivers, engineers, technicians, and machine operators.

Interested candidates and companies are encouraged to find more information or register at