Argentina Rallies From The Brink After Last-Minute U.S. Lifeline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the central bank reveal how Argentina escaped a currency collapse on September 22.
The central bank sold $53 million in foreign exchange, its largest intervention since April, as the peso tested critical support levels.
At the same time, country risk premiums soared above 1,500 basis points, and the MERVAL index plunged into its worst performance globally for 2025.
Just as markets neared panic, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced forceful support for Argentina ahead of a planned Milei-Trump meeting. He pledged Federal Reserve swap lines and direct purchases from the Exchange Stabilization Fund.
Investors treated this as a circuit breaker: the MERVAL jumped 7.55 percent to 1,811,039 points, the biggest one-day gain since April. Country risk fell 351 basis points to 1,105 points.
The peso's blue-market rate slipped to 1,505 per dollar while the official rate remained 1,410.24, compressing the spread to 6.7 percent-the narrowest since the managed-float system began.
This gap once exceeded 100 percent during past crises. The compression signals reduced devaluation fears but reflects no lasting solution to Argentina's heavy external debt and high inflation.
Local bond markets also reversed sharply: the AL30 sovereign bond rose past $0.50 on the dollar after trading near $0.45. ETF inflows into the Global X MSCI Argentina fund surged, with volume jumping to 1.24 million shares-four times its average-while the fund gained 6.85 percent.
Beyond the headlines, the real story lies in the fragile dependency on geopolitical timing. Argentina maintained a primary surplus of 1.8 percent of GDP and held nearly $40 billion in reserves, yet it still teetered on collapse without immediate US backing.
Markets regained composure on relief, not on improved fundamentals. Leading gainers on the MERVAL included major bank and energy stocks, which rose between 8 and 15 percent, driven by short covering and appetite for financial sector exposure.
The biggest decliners came from utility and industrial names, which fell 1 to 5 percent as investors rotated into higher-beta assets. October's midterm elections will test whether President Milei can sustain the reform agenda that underpins any real recovery.
Until then, Argentina's economy remains hostage to external support and political trust, even as market indicators suggest renewed-but fragile-stability.
