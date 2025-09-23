Brazilian Energy Giant Alupar Expands Power Grip Across Latin America
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alupar announced Monday it secured four transmission projects in Peru worth $220 million, cementing the Brazilian company's position as a major cross-border energy player.
The Peru auction win comes as Alupar simultaneously launched commercial operations for a massive 724-kilometer line connecting Brazil's Amazon region to Roraima state, generating R$561.7 million in annual revenue.
The dual announcements showcase how private companies increasingly dominate Latin America's power grid expansion while governments struggle with budget constraints.
Alupar now commands nearly $950 million in regional investments through 2029, with guaranteed annual revenues of $136.8 million from long-term government contracts.
Peru's regulator guarantees Alupar $31.8 million yearly for its new projects, delivering a 14.5 percent return on invested capital. This guaranteed income model shields private investors from market volatility while ensuring steady cash flows for shareholders.
The arrangement reflects how Latin American governments increasingly rely on private capital to build critical infrastructure.
Alupar's Amazon-Roraima line eliminates the last isolated state from Brazil's national grid, ending decades of dependence on expensive diesel generators and unreliable Venezuelan power.
The project overcame massive logistical challenges including environmental permits, indigenous territory negotiations, and 1,090 days of construction through dense rainforest.
The company previously won five other Peruvian projects worth $441 million in August 2024, demonstrating its aggressive regional expansion. These deals span transmission lines and substations serving 4 million people across Lima, Ica, and Ayacucho provinces.
Peru requires $1.27 billion in transmission investments through 2034 to meet growing electricity demand and integrate renewable energy sources.
The government's 2025–2034 transmission plan identifies projects worth $1.7 billion, creating opportunities for companies like Alupar that can secure financing and navigate complex regulatory environments.
Private investors contributed 75 percent of Latin America's energy sector investment from 2016 to 2020, with over $16.8 billion deployed since 2018.
Brazil maintains 90 percent private ownership across generation, transmission, and distribution, while Peru reaches 45 percent private participation in transmission and distribution.
The Inter-American Development Bank estimates Latin America needs over $577 billion in power sector investments by 2030. Governments lack sufficient budgets for this massive infrastructure expansion, creating openings for private companies willing to accept long-term contracted revenues.
Alupar's success reflects Brazil's proven transmission auction model, where private companies bid for 30-year concessions with guaranteed returns.
This system has never experienced a payment default since implementation, making it attractive to international investors and lenders.
Regional electricity integration remains limited despite shared borders and complementary energy resources. Projects like Peru-Ecuador interconnections and Andean integration systems advance slowly due to regulatory differences and political uncertainties.
Companies that successfully navigate these challenges, like Alupar, gain significant competitive advantages. The company's expanding footprint signals broader trends in Latin American infrastructure development.
Private capital increasingly fills gaps left by cash-strapped governments, while energy security becomes critical for economic growth and renewable energy integration.
