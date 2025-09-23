Concerns Grow Over Tylenol And Autism Risks As U.S. Government Acts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The White House on September 22, 2025, urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol unless a doctor deems it essential, citing research that links prenatal acetaminophen to autism and ADHD.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presented findings from multiple studies showing that mothers who used acetaminophen during pregnancy faced up to three times higher odds of neurodevelopmental disorders in their children.
He announced FDA plans to add warning labels, a national awareness campaign, and billions in research grants to pinpoint environmental autism triggers.
Researchers first noted these signals in 2008, and Johns Hopkins scientists in 2019 confirmed a two- to three-fold increased risk using Boston Birth Cohort data.
A 2021 review in Nature Reviews Endocrinology cautioned that lab and population studies suggest acetaminophen could disrupt fetal brain development. A 2025 systematic review of forty-six studies reinforced these associations.
In contrast, one large Swedish sibling study of 2.5 million births found no link, but it remains an outlier amid a weight of positive evidence.
Tylenol Maker Faces Market and Health Backlash
Markets reacted sharply as Kenvue, Tylenol 's maker, saw its share price fall 7.5 percent to a record low on investor worries about liability and slipping consumer trust.
Analysts now reevaluate sales forecasts for over‐the‐counter pain relievers and estimate costs for label changes and public campaigns. Retailers brace for shifting demand, and manufacturers track regulatory updates closely.
Healthcare providers must balance the risks of untreated fever-known to harm fetal development-with new cautions on acetaminophen. Clear communication will guide pregnant patients through complex choices.
Kennedy framed the push as a business issue, stressing healthier future workforces and lower long‐term care costs. His initiative underlines how political leadership can reshape medical standards, market dynamics, and public confidence-demanding that policy rest on rigorous science before altering industry norms.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presented findings from multiple studies showing that mothers who used acetaminophen during pregnancy faced up to three times higher odds of neurodevelopmental disorders in their children.
He announced FDA plans to add warning labels, a national awareness campaign, and billions in research grants to pinpoint environmental autism triggers.
Researchers first noted these signals in 2008, and Johns Hopkins scientists in 2019 confirmed a two- to three-fold increased risk using Boston Birth Cohort data.
A 2021 review in Nature Reviews Endocrinology cautioned that lab and population studies suggest acetaminophen could disrupt fetal brain development. A 2025 systematic review of forty-six studies reinforced these associations.
In contrast, one large Swedish sibling study of 2.5 million births found no link, but it remains an outlier amid a weight of positive evidence.
Tylenol Maker Faces Market and Health Backlash
Markets reacted sharply as Kenvue, Tylenol 's maker, saw its share price fall 7.5 percent to a record low on investor worries about liability and slipping consumer trust.
Analysts now reevaluate sales forecasts for over‐the‐counter pain relievers and estimate costs for label changes and public campaigns. Retailers brace for shifting demand, and manufacturers track regulatory updates closely.
Healthcare providers must balance the risks of untreated fever-known to harm fetal development-with new cautions on acetaminophen. Clear communication will guide pregnant patients through complex choices.
Kennedy framed the push as a business issue, stressing healthier future workforces and lower long‐term care costs. His initiative underlines how political leadership can reshape medical standards, market dynamics, and public confidence-demanding that policy rest on rigorous science before altering industry norms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment