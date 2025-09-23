Cassava Technologies and Accenture Accelerate Sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud Adoption across Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 23, 2025/APO Group/ --

Cassava Technologies (Cassava) ( ), a global technology leader of African heritage, has agreed a strategic collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to scale Cassava's sovereign AI capability across Africa.

Accenture will leverage its AI RefineryTM ( ) platform and other technologies to design and deliver sovereign AI solutions utilising Cassava's GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), housed in Cassava's secure data centre facilities, accelerated with NVIDIA AI infrastructure. The solutions will enable Cassava's existing and potential customers to process AI workloads and data within national borders in alignment with local requirements and regulations.

Cassava will begin in South Africa and later expand into Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria. This phased rollout is in line with Cassava's expansions planned at its other data centre facilities across Africa. Cassava will leverage the company's pan-African high-speed, ultra-low-latency, fibre broadband network, which interconnects the company's energy-efficient data centres to power AI computing workloads.

“AI is opening up exciting new opportunities for sparking innovation, advancing competitiveness and driving growth across Africa,” said Mauro Macchi, CEO of Accenture for Europe, Middle East and Africa .“With our deep, global experience in sovereign cloud and AI, Accenture will help Cassava deliver secure, scalable sovereign AI solutions and reimagine its operations. Together, we will enable organizations across the African continent to adopt AI with confidence and unlock new ways to create value.”

“With our GPUaaS, Cassava will drive the continent's AI revolution by allowing businesses to access compute power based on their individual needs. This is our commitment to ensuring Africa has the infrastructure and access it needs to compete in the AI era - AI isn't just a technology story; it's a nation-building story with inclusion at its centre,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI .“Collaborating with Accenture allows us to leverage their global expertise in building a sovereign AI cloud capability designed for the African market. This partnership will strengthen data governance, drive practical AI adoption across key industries, and ensure that we provide African solutions for African challenges.”

Through this collaboration, the two companies will integrate the context, languages, and cultural nuances of the region into these AI solutions, ensuring that the solutions/services are relevant and impactful for African enterprises across key sectors such as financial services, mining, telecommunications, agriculture, and healthcare. This localised approach will not only strengthen compliance and trust but also ensure that the technology reflects the realities of the markets it serves, enabling businesses to innovate in ways that are meaningful and sustainable.

Cassava will invest in the infrastructure and platform build-out to ensure readiness for commercialisation, with a focus on scalability, security, and compliance, thereby reinforcing its broader commitment to responsible AI adoption, innovation and productivity growth in Africa.

