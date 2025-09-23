Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Award winning Palestinian comedian Mo Amer returns to Netflix for his third Stand-Up special

2025-09-23 04:49:29
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) ● Award-winning comedian Mo Amer returns to Netflix for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World.
● Synopsis: Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.
● Mo Amer created the critically acclaimed series, Mo, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. The series won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and the Peabody Award. His two previous specials, Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021) and Mo Amer: The Vagabond (2018) are available globally on Netflix.
● Director: Mo Amer
● Executive Producers: Mike Bertolina, Mustafa Abuelhija
● Production Company: All Things Comedy
● Release Date: October 28, 2025

About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching, as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

