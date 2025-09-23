Dominican Republic Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Decline By 1.2% This Year, Despite Inflation Slowing And Material Prices Stabilizing - Forecast To 2029
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dominican Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Construction industry in the Dominican Republic to decline by 1.2% in real terms in 2025, despite inflation slowing and material prices stabilizing following H1 2025 price appreciations.
According to BCRD, the country's economy grew by 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in H1 2025, supported by the performance of key sectors such as agriculture, mining, local and free trade zone manufacturing, financial services, trade, and transportation. However, overall economic growth slowed from 2.7% YoY in Q1 2025 to 2% YoY in Q2 2025, reflective of global economic dynamics amid US levies.
Similarly, construction activity declined by 2.3% YoY, influenced by external uncertainty and subdued capital spending. Despite these challenges, the country's economy is expected to strengthen, supported by a DOP81 billion ($1.3 billion) liquidity provision program, announced in June 2025 by the central bank to boost credit and support key productive sectors like construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Longer term, construction output is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.1% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in commercial, industrial, transport, and housing infrastructure projects. As part of transport infrastructure developments, in June 2025, Punta Cana International Airport commenced expansion work on its Terminal B parking facilities to improve infrastructure and service quality.
The project includes renovations, updated road signage, and temporary changes to vehicle access and passenger pickup points. Furthermore, as part of housing and commercial developments, in June 2025, Becca - a local real estate development firm - announced construction of "The Don Dom" project, a residential community in Dominicus-Bayahibe, Dominican Republic.
Scope
- Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Dominican Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants
Reasons to Buy
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts Understand the latest industry and market trends Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance
3 Latest news and developments
4 Project analytics
5 Construction Market Data
6 Risk Profile
7 Appendix
