2025 Innomatch Tech-Matching Fair Opens In Shanghai To Push Global Sci-Tech Cooperation
Focusing on demand-driven project solicitation, talent scouting, and capital empowerment, the event features the InnoMatch supply-demand matching platform, which delivers online services for the entire ecosystem, a 3-day exhibition and event gathering that aggregates global resources, and year-round continuous full-process docking services.
Three core highlights define the fair: scale, demand, and experience.
It has released over 10,000 technology demands to the global community, spanning more than 20 cutting-edge fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and biomedicine. On-site, 2,000 job vacancies for talent were also announced, alongside 1,728 pending commercialization achievements (both domestic and international) and high-quality university research outputs, 847 innovative products from small and medium-sized enterprises, and over 80 debut products and experiential scenarios in frontier sectors.
The fair brought together open innovation platforms and demand scenarios from 120 industry-leading enterprises. On-site, more than 10 innovation demands -- each valued at tens of millions of yuan -- were released by various domestic and international innovation entities, facilitating precise industry alignment.
A selection of representative innovation achievements and commercialization cases was showcased, such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University's dedicated chip for brain-computer interfaces and Huashan Hospital's therapeutic DC vaccine for brain glioma.
A standout highlight of this year's conference was the collective debut of six concept verification platforms for future industries, covering areas like brain-computer interfaces, nucleic acid drugs, and integrated circuit materials. By offering in-depth full-chain services -- including technical validation, commercial feasibility testing, resource matching, and incubation support -- these platforms effectively mitigate the commercialization risks and R&D costs associated with innovative outcomes in future industries.
The sci-tech achievement transformation and sharing fair drew participation from 20 Shanghai-based institutions, as well as 21 domestic universities, research institutes, and medical institutions. The university exhibition zone focused on showcasing sci-tech achievements with independent intellectual property rights and market potential, spanning high-end equipment, biomedicine, and other fields. Meanwhile, a series of reports and standards were also launched on-site.
Now in its fifth successful iteration, the InnoMatch Tech-Matching Fair has established itself as a globally influential brand event in technology transfer and innovation cooperation.
Source: The 18th Pujiang Innovation ForumCONTACT: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558
