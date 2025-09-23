2025 Weifang Int'l Kite Festival & Weifang Kite Carnival Hold Press Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the press conference for the 2025 Weifang International Kite Festival & Weifang Kite Carnival, under the theme of 'Flying Dreams, Embracing Peace', was held at the Sanshan Wuyuan Cultural Arts Center in Haidian District, Beijing. The event was hosted by the CPC Weifang Municipal Committee and the Weifang Municipal People's Government, and organized by the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency.

During the press conference, representatives from Weifang introduced the highlights of the 2025 Weifang International Kite Festival & Weifang Kite Carnival and addressed questions from journalists. It was announced that from late September to late October, Weifang will host over 20 activities centered around four key themes of "competition leadership, cultural and tourism integration, national fitness, and economic and trade promotion." These will include the 2nd World Indoor Kite Championship, the 2025 University Student Art Week, the Shandong Off-Road Vehicle Competition, and the Third Weifang International Food and Agricultural Products Expo, among others.

An outdoor intangible cultural heritage exhibition area was also set up at the venue by the Publicity Department of the CPC Weifang Municipal Committee. Attendees were able to enjoy an enriched cultural experience through displays of Weifang kites, Yangjiabu New Year paintings, Gaomi paper-cutting, and other forms of intangible cultural heritage.

Weifang, renowned as the "Kite Capital of the World," has held the International Kite Festival for 42 consecutive years since 1984.

Source: News & Information Center, Xinhua News Agency & Publicity Department of the CPC Weifang Municipal Committee

