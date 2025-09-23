2025 Weifang Int'l Kite Festival & Weifang Kite Carnival Hold Press Conference
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
During the press conference, representatives from Weifang introduced the highlights of the 2025 Weifang International Kite Festival & Weifang Kite Carnival and addressed questions from journalists. It was announced that from late September to late October, Weifang will host over 20 activities centered around four key themes of "competition leadership, cultural and tourism integration, national fitness, and economic and trade promotion." These will include the 2nd World Indoor Kite Championship, the 2025 University Student Art Week, the Shandong Off-Road Vehicle Competition, and the Third Weifang International Food and Agricultural Products Expo, among others.
An outdoor intangible cultural heritage exhibition area was also set up at the venue by the Publicity Department of the CPC Weifang Municipal Committee. Attendees were able to enjoy an enriched cultural experience through displays of Weifang kites, Yangjiabu New Year paintings, Gaomi paper-cutting, and other forms of intangible cultural heritage.
Weifang, renowned as the "Kite Capital of the World," has held the International Kite Festival for 42 consecutive years since 1984.
Source: News & Information Center, Xinhua News Agency & Publicity Department of the CPC Weifang Municipal CommitteeCONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment