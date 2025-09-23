Oilseeds Market Is Set To Witness A Growth Rate Of 4.1% In The Next 10 Years AMR

Oilseeds Industry

Oilseeds Market by Oilseed Type, Product, Breeding Type, and Biotech Trait : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oilseeds market size was valued at $244,115.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $382,474.0 million by 2031, registering with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.Leading Key Players:-Archer Daniels Midland CompanyBASF SEBayer AGBurrus Seed Farms, IncCargill IncorporatedCorteva Agri scienceGansu Dunhuang SeedIndustry Group Co., Ltd.KWS SAAT SE & Co.Mahyco Seeds LtdSyngenta Crop Protection AGDownload Sample Pages:Increase in the global consumption of soybean has led to its higher production, especially in Brazil and Argentina driving the market growth during the forecast period Furthermore, rise in usage of oilseeds in animal feed and increase in application of vegetable oil in biodiesel are likely to escalate the demand for oilseeds.Advancement in agricultural biotechnology has led to wider acceptance of genetically modified (GM) seeds, thereby increasing the area under cultivation of GM seeds across the globe. This helped to reduce the expenses to manage crop biotic stresses, such as weeds, insects, and microbial pests, leading to strong commercial success. Moreover, proactive government initiatives and surge in national & international associations to increase the agricultural production of oil to meet the need for food products are anticipated to fuel the oilseeds market growth.However, uncertainty in climatic conditions leads to the lower production of oilseeds resulting in fluctuation of prices. Thus, continued volatility in the prices of oilseeds is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand for vegetable oil/edible oil produced from oil seeds in the manufacturing of biodiesel is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsAccording to the oilseeds market analysis, the oilseeds market segmented into oilseed type, product, breeding type, biotech trait and region. On the basis of oilseed type, the market is categorized into copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean and sunflower seed. By product, it is bifurcated into animal feed and edible oil. Depending on breeding type, it is segregated into genetically modified and conventional. On the basis of biotech trait, market is bifurcated into herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant and other stacked trait. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Ukraine and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).By region wise, LAMEA gained highest oilseeds industry share after Asia-Pacific and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Soybeans are the primary oilseed produced in Brazil. In addition, Brazil is among the major exporters of soybean in the global market. Strong demand for soybean from China is expected to lead to its higher production in Brazil. About 70% of the total soybean production in Brazil is exported to China. Increased consumption of vegetable oil in the production of biodiesel due to government mandates for biodiesel blending with petroleum diesel and strong demand from the domestic animal sector are expected to fuel the growth of the Brazil oilseeds market.For Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Coconut Oil Market:Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market:Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market:

