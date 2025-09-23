PM Modi Asks People To Join The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon citizens across the country to actively participate in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, describing it as an inspiring initiative that reflects the spirit of collective responsibility and national pride.

In a message shared on X today, the Prime Minister stated, "This cleanliness initiative is very encouraging. I urge more people to join this campaign and make it a success."

The Prime Minister's call for mass support for the cleanliness initiative came on a day when several BJP leaders in Delhi hit the street, wielding brooms, to clean public spaces.

The Delhi BJP leaders launched cleanliness drives around flyovers at 71 locations as part of the Delhi government's Seva Pakhwada, a 15-day campaign to celebrate the PM's birthday on September 17 by social service and public welfare campaigns till October 2.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with BJP workers, local Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation employees, symbolically launched a cleanliness drive at Rose Garden, the bus stop under the ITO flyover, and its surrounding areas.

Municipal Councillor Ramkishore Sharma and Northeast District BJP President U.K. Chaudhary also joined the campaign.

Sachdeva said, "Making Delhi beautiful requires sustained efforts, and one-day campaigns are not enough. Cleanliness has to be a part of behaviour, and all citizens need to join hands for the effort."

At another point, the bus stop under the Safdarjung-Sarojini Nagar flyover and its surroundings, Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, South Delhi district president Maya Bisht, Municipal Councillor Arun Bhati, and other BJP workers symbolically launched the cleanliness drive along with local workers of the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation.

Delhi BJP's Organisation General Secretary, along with BJP workers, local Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation employees, symbolically launched a cleanliness drive at Rajghat, the Rajghat bus stop, and the surrounding areas.

Pawan Rana was joined by Municipal Councillor Sandeep Kapoor and State Spokesperson Yasir Jilani.