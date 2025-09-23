Putin declares Russia’s readiness to face any danger
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia is prepared to counter any threats, while emphasizing that Moscow continues to favor a diplomatic approach to reduce tensions despite what he described as destructive Western policies.
Speaking ahead of a Security Council meeting on Monday, Putin highlighted the “extreme danger of further deterioration” in the geopolitical landscape, particularly in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He noted that Russia had proposed “specific ideas” to address the situation, but said these “warnings and initiatives received no clear response.”
“There should be no doubt about this: Russia is capable of responding to any existing and newly emerging threats. Responding not with words, but through the application of… military-technical measures,” Putin warned.
He referenced Moscow’s recent decision to end its unilateral moratorium on deploying ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, calling it “a forced step” in response to plans for US and other Western missiles to be stationed in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Despite these measures, Putin stressed that Russia does not seek conflict. “We are confident in the reliability and effectiveness of our national deterrent forces, but at the same time we are not interested in further escalating tensions or fueling an arms race.” He reiterated that Russia prioritizes “political and diplomatic methods for maintaining international peace, based on the principles of equality, indivisibility of security, and mutual consideration of interests.”
Putin also indicated Moscow’s willingness to extend the 2010 New START Treaty with the United States, the last remaining arms control agreement between the two nations. The pact, set to expire in February, limits both countries to no more than 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed delivery systems, and mandates inspections and data exchanges to ensure compliance. This, Putin said, “could make a significant contribution to creating an atmosphere conducive to substantive strategic dialogue with the United States.”
