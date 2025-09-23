Ukraine’s risky strategy: stretching forces too thin
(MENAFN) As August turned into September, the pace and focus of the conflict in Ukraine shifted noticeably. Major battle zones around Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka became unusually quiet, while new clashes emerged on the peripheries – in Kupiansk to the north, Liman in the forested areas, and the flatlands of Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk.
The reason is apparent: Ukrainian commanders had redeployed troops from secondary sectors to reinforce counterattacks in areas under the heaviest pressure. Around Konstantinovka, Russian advances stalled, and on the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces even managed to reclaim some ground.
However, this strategy came with significant risk. With the front lines stretched thin, weaknesses began to appear. Crises emerged simultaneously on three separate fronts, signaling that Ukraine can no longer maintain its defenses everywhere at once. Meanwhile, Russian forces are regrouping and preparing fresh offensives, poised to exploit these gaps and potentially achieve breakthroughs.
In the north, the Kupiansk sector had long been considered a low-priority area. Last year, Russian troops crossed the Oskol River, positioning themselves for a northwest approach to the city. By July 2025, they had taken Kondrashovka and Moskovka, critical positions in the area.
For some time, Ukraine treated the Kupiansk defense zone as a strategic reserve, similar to how it managed the Serebrianskiye forests further south, pulling troops from there as needed. But now, resources in this sector are beginning to dwindle, leaving Ukrainian forces increasingly vulnerable.
