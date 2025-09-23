Suominen's Financial Reporting In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Annual Report, Half-Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2026 as follows:

January 29, 2026 – Financial statements bulletin for 2025

Week commencing March 16, 2026 at the latest – Annual Report for 2025

May 7, 2026 – Interim Report for January–March 2026

August 7, 2026 – Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2026

November 5, 2026 – Interim Report for January–September 2026

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 15, 2026. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

