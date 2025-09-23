Global Office Buildings Construction Project Insights Report 2025: 75.5% Of The Total Pipeline, Equivalent To $615.7 Billion In The Pre-Execution And Execution Stages With North East Asia Leading
This updated report is currently tracking office building pipeline worth $815.6 billion.
The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
75.5% of the total pipeline, equivalent to $615.7 billion, belongs to the pre-execution and execution stages, while the remaining 24.5%, equivalent to $199.9 billion, belongs to the pre-planning and planning stages.
North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of the pipeline, by value, equivalent to 22.5%; this is followed by Western Europe (22%), North America (20.5%), Middle East and North Africa (8.6%) and South-East Asia (7.9%). Assuming all projects go ahead as planned, spending on the pipeline is expected to rise from $76.1 billion in 2024 to $108 billion in 2025 and $134 billion in 2026.
- Gain insight into the development of the office buildings construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
