South Korea Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Shrink By A Staggering 9.1%, Owing To Political Instability, Household Debt, Sluggish Housing Market, And Tariff Uncertainty - Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment in South Korea's transport, housing, and semiconductor sectors offers growth opportunities from 2026 to 2029, despite a projected 9.1% construction shrinkage by 2025. A KRW50 trillion fund supports crucial industries, leveraging AI, batteries, and biopharma for construction industry recovery.

The "South Korea Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report

South Korean construction industry will shrink by 9.1% in real terms in 2025, owing to political instability coupled with rising household debt, a sluggish housing market, and uncertainty over the implementation of US tariffs.

These factors have created an unfavourable business climate, resulting in cessation of projects and delays. Among the major projects, completion of the new Gadeok Island airport has been postponed beyond 2029 due to a mix of environmental, financial, and logistical hurdles. Moreover, currency fluctuations, coupled with the central bank's limited room for monetary easing due to high household debt, has substantially constrained the country's ability to stimulate growth.

Furthermore, an anticipated drop in trade activities with the US in the coming quarters, amid tariff war, is likely to impact the South Korean construction industry's output in the short term. In a setback, in May 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance revealed a slowdown in exports for the first time, reflecting concerns over an exacerbating global trade environment fuelled by US tariffs on steel, automobiles, and other imports.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the South Korean construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 2.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, housing, and semiconductor projects. To stabilize the country's economy, in March 2025, the government announced the creation of KRW50 trillion (34.4 billion) fund for the development of 12 industries.

Some of the major industries whose development will majorly support the construction industry are semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), rechargeable batteries and biopharmaceuticals industries. To support this, the Korea Development Bank will provide low-interest loans over the next five years to the businesses involved in these industries

