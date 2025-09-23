Chile Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 4.5% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Infrastructure, Housing And Institutional Construction Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chile's construction industry is poised for growth, driven by infrastructure and renewable energy investments. Key opportunities include transport infrastructure, mining, and renewable energy projects, aligning with sustainability goals. The sector is set to expand with a focus on institutional and housing projects.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Chile's construction industry to grow by 2.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and the mining sector. According to the Banco Central de Chile, the Monthly Economic Activity Index (IMACEC) in average terms grew by 2.6% year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months of 2025. In terms of segmentation, mining activities grew by 3.4% YoY, while non-mining activities grew by 2.5% YoY over the same period.

Additionally, in May 2025, Chile's Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) approved 34 projects worth CLP4.4 trillion ($4.9 billion). This includes the new Line 9 of the Santiago Metro, including 19 stations estimated at CLP1.8 trillion ($1.9 billion). Other projects include mining and energy projects valued at CLP1.1 trillion ($1.2 billion) each, and real estate projects totalling CLP404.6 billion ($444 million).

In the longer term, Chile's construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 4.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in infrastructure, housing and institutional construction projects; coupled with the government targets to produce 70% of the country's electricity by renewable sources by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050. In line with this, in May 2025, Uriel Renovables, a Spanish energy company, announced a CLP410 billion ($450 million) investment to build four solar parks totaling 420MWp in the Valparaiso region.

Construction of the first plant will begin in early 2026, with operation slated for Q1 2027. In the same month, RWE Chile, a local energy company, announced the Las Fresias Wind Farm project in Nuble region, with a 310MW capacity, estimated at CLP455.6 billion ($500 million). Construction is expected to begin in April 2027, with a planned construction duration of 18 months

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Chile, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900