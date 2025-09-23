China Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.9% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Renewable Energy, Transport Infrastructure, And Government Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in China's construction industry include infrastructure and energy investments, boosted by government stimulus. Significant growth prospects between 2026-2029 are linked to renewable energy and transport projects, driven by the 14th Five-Year Plan's focus on innovation and low carbon emissions.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Chinese construction industry to record a growth of 2.1% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in infrastructure and energy projects. According to China's Ministry of Transport, CNY1.2 trillion ($167.5 billion) was invested in the country's transport infrastructure projects between January and May 2025. Of the total budget, CNY860.7 billion ($120.1 billion) was invested in roads, and CNY87 billion ($12.1 billion) was invested in waterways. Such investments have supported 83 major projects in 27 provinces and regions.

In another boost to the industry's output, China's construction machinery sales rose by 23% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, according to the data released by the China Construction Machinery Association. This increase reflects strong domestic excavator sales highlighting renewed activity in construction and steel demand. This rebound is largely attributed to government stimulus efforts aimed at stabilizing the construction industry.

The analyst expects the construction industry to record an average annual growth rate of 3.9% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with the government investments as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) that focuses primarily on innovations, digitalization, the modernization of industrial systems, and low carbon emissions.

In July 2025, the Chinese state-owned energy conglomerate China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) launched an auction for 25GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems. The tender is structured into three packages, and covers systems with durations of one, two, and four hours. The CEEC reported that over 60% of the awarded capacity will support standalone battery energy storage projects, while a significant portion will also be integrated with wind and solar power bases to stabilize renewable output

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in China, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900