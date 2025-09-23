Facephi Technology For Hancomwith Secures Good Software (GS), Top-Level Certification For Public Sector Deployment In South Korea

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facephi's passive liveness technology further enhances trust, automatically distinguishing real human faces from sophisticated spoofing

ALICANTE, Spain, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi's biometric technology has reached a new milestone in South Korea, as HancomWith, a de facto holding company of Hancom Group, has obtained Grade 1 certification under the national Good Software (GS) programme for its Hancom Auth v1.1 platform, powered by Facephi . This achievement makes the solution eligible for public-sector procurement , validating its compliance with the country's stringent software quality standards.

The GS certification, administered by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), evaluates eight essential dimensions of software quality, including functional suitability, performance efficiency and reliability. Grade 1 is the highest possible recognition , requiring compliance across every criterion and setting a rigorous benchmark for deployment in governmental and other high-security institutions.

At the core of Hancom Auth v1.1 lies Facephi's advanced facial recognition and passive liveness detection technology, designed to ensure secure, seamless and user-friendly identity verification. The platform creates advanced facial pattern and enables precise authentication even when working with aged or partially degraded photographs with a special focus on next-generation anti-fraud capabilities such as Facephi Advance Injection Defense, which offers unique multi-layered defence capable of identifying and neutralising image, video and deepfake injection attacks. Facephi's passive liveness technology further enhances trust, automatically distinguishing real human faces from sophisticated spoofing attempts such as 3D-printed replicas or masks, without requiring users to perform additional actions.

This certification follows the platform's successful completion of a Level 2 PAD test based on the ISO 30107-3 standard, administered by iBeta Quality Assurance, underlining the robustness of the solution against presentation attacks.

The result is a strong validation of Facephi's innovation in digital identity and fraud prevention, as well as the company's strategic partnership with Hancom, which holds exclusive licensing rights to Facephi's biometric technology across the Asia-Pacific region. Through this agreement, Hancom became the second-largest shareholder in Facephi, marketing its solutions under its own brand in the region.

“This recognition in South Korea underscores the trust, security and scalability that Facephi technology brings to the most demanding environments,” said Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi.“By combining our expertise with Hancom's market leadership, we are enabling the development of secure and efficient digital identity ecosystems in Asia-Pacific.”

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specialising in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on data security and integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at protecting digital identity, the company is headquartered in Spain and has subsidiaries across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. Facephi serves clients in 30 countries worldwide, delivering innovative solutions that address the security challenges of an ever-evolving digital landscape.

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at