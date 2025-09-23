Egypt Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 7.4% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Housing, Renewable Energy, And Transport Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egypt's construction sector presents promising opportunities, with expected 4.7% growth in 2025 driven by increased FDI and government investments in renewable energy and infrastructure. The sector is set to continue expanding, averaging 7.4% growth annually from 2026-2029, underpinned by major projects and energy initiatives.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in Egypt to grow by 4.7% in real terms in 2025, supported by rising net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with the government's investment in renewable energy and industrial construction projects.

According to the Central Bank of Egypt, net FDI into Egypt rose by 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two quarters Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, rising from EGP278.6 billion ($5.5 billion) in July to December 2023 to EGP304.5 billion ($6 billion) in July to December 2024.

The industry's growth in 2025 will also be supported by investments as part of the country's FY2025/26 budget that was approved in June 2025; It includes total government expenditure of EGP4.6 trillion ($91.3 billion) for FY2025/26, marking an 18% growth compared to the expenditure allocation for FY2024/25. Some of the major allocations are EGP100 billion ($2 billion) for the electricity and renewable energy sector; EGP77 billion ($1.53 billion) for the water and wastewater sector; EGP8.3 billion ($164.7 million) for the tourism sector; EGP5.2 billion ($103.2 million) for the railways sector.

The construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 7.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in housing, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects coupled with the government target of developing 10GW of renewable energy projects by 2028 under the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy Program (NWFE Program).

In August 2025, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy discussed Egypt's peaceful nuclear program for electricity generation. The program aims to diversify Egypt's energy sources, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and contribute to economic development by providing clean and reliable electricity for Egyptian citizens.

