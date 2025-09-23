Ethereum-Based Meme Coin LILPEPE Raises Above $26M In Presale

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meme coin space just got a new contender. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), built on its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, has become one of the fastest-growing projects of the year, raising more than $25.99 million in its presale so far. Backed by a mix of viral meme culture, community strength, and real blockchain plans, Little Pepe is quickly turning into one of the most talked-about launches in crypto.

Presale Momentum

The LILPEPE presale has shown consistent growth across all 13 stages. Starting at $0.0010 in Stage 1, the token price has steadily increased to $0.0022 in the current Stage 13, with the next stage moving up to $0.0023. This reflects more than a 120% rise since the beginning. So far, over 15,984,965,982 tokens have been sold till the current stage, contributing to a total of more than $25.99 million in funds raised. The progressive price increase highlights strong interest from early investors and steady confidence in the project's development.

Not Just a Meme-Real Utility

While many meme coins rely only on hype, Little Pepe is going a step further. The project is building its own Layer 2 blockchain, designed for ultra-fast transactions and almost zero fees. This makes it perfect for powering DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, and meme-driven communities.

The roadmap is split into three fun phases: Pregnancy (presale and early growth), Birth (listings and big marketing campaigns), and Growth (blockchain launch and ecosystem expansion).

In addition to the blockchain, Little Pepe's plans include staking features, community governance, a rewards hub, and support for cross-chain integrations. Together, these features position the project for long-term ecosystem development beyond its meme coin identity.

Huge $777,000 Giveaway

To celebrate its success, Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway. Ten lucky winners will each get $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, investors just need to:



Buy at least $100 worth of tokens in the presale.

Complete simple social media engagement tasks.



This huge demand led Little Pepe to bring another Mega Giveaway that is now live, giving participants the chance to win big 15+ ETH prizes. From Stage 12 to Stage 17, rewards will be given to both top buyers and randomly selected buyers of $LILPEPE.

This campaign has already boosted excitement and helped grow the project's community on Twitter/X and Telegram.

With over $25.99 million already raised, a strong community, and real blockchain utility on the way, Little Pepe is more than just another meme coin; it's shaping up to be a serious player in the crypto market.

As Stage 13 heats up and the final presale stages get closer, investors and fans alike are watching to see if this frog can leap into the same league as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

