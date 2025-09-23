Innerbuddies Launches Next-Generation Gut Health Operating System Dashboard For Partners Worldwide
Key Innovations in the New Dashboard
Gut Microbiome Health Index (0–100 score)
Developed in collaboration with EAFIT University in Colombia, this scientifically validated index provides an easy-to-understand measure of overall gut microbiome health.
Metabolic Functions Beyond Taxonomy
For the first time, InnerBuddies goes beyond bacterial composition to analyze bacterial metabolic pathways, unlocking insights into SCFA production, vitamin synthesis, and amino acid metabolism-directly linking gut microbiome signals to human health outcomes.
Next-Level Personalized Nutrition Advice
A self-learning algorithm, powered by one of the largest nutrition–microbiome datasets globally, now ranks food items by their individualized impact on each person's gut microbiome. This creates targeted nutritional“micro-interventions” unique to every customer, helping optimize gut health naturally.
Customizable Probiotic & Supplement Recommendations
B2B partners can now connect InnerBuddies' strain-level probiotic guidance directly to the supplement brands they sell or trust, enabling a smooth bridge from scientific insights to actionable product choices.
Launch of the Target Group Longevity - Healthy Aging
The new Target Group functionality provides a deep-dive into the gut microbiome on particular topics. The first Target Group that is launched is Longevity - Healthy Aging. This target group looks at all bacterial metabolic pathways that, according to the latest scientific publications, are involved in Healthy Aging. It scores the individual gut microbiome on these pathways, provides a detailed assessment of all pathways and also provides a specialized nutrition advice with specific focus on influencing these pathways in the right direction. There is a strong connection between the Gut Microbiome and Healthy Aging since food and the gut microbiome together account for 60-70% of Healthy Aging.
More information on the Longevity module can be found here: /pages/longevity-healthy-aging
Strategic Vision
“This release is a milestone for InnerBuddies. Our Gut Health Operating System doesn't just measure the microbiome-it translates science into action. By combining global research, our own databases and algorithms, and real-world nutrition advice, we are giving our partners and their customers a practical way to improve health through personalized, science-based interventions,” said Roy Lenders, CEO of InnerBuddies.
With this release, InnerBuddies continues to build toward its broader vision of making microbiome diagnostics ready for clinical environments, with upcoming releases focusing on healthcare applications and disease-specific modules.
Availability
The Gut Health Operating System is currently available in 7 languages. The platform can be localized to any specific country, supports different types of DNA sequencing platforms/laboratories and is scalable across the world.
For demonstrations, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:
Roy Lenders
CEO
InnerBuddies
📧 ...
🌐
Roy Lenders
InnerBuddies B.V.
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment