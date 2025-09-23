Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Announces Destruction of Over Twenty Ukrainian Drones

Russia Announces Destruction of Over Twenty Ukrainian Drones


2025-09-23 04:30:45
(MENAFN) Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed at least 23 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight, the city's mayor reported on Monday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles in a series of updates shared via social media, emphasizing that defense forces had neutralized the incoming threats aimed at the Russian capital.

Sobyanin also stated that emergency services teams have been deployed to handle the aftermath, working on the sites where drone wreckage was scattered.

The drone assault disrupted civilian air traffic, prompting temporary flight restrictions at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. The restrictions lasted for roughly seven hours before the airport fully resumed operations.

MENAFN23092025000045017169ID1110097894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search