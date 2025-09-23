Russia Announces Destruction of Over Twenty Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed at least 23 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight, the city's mayor reported on Monday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles in a series of updates shared via social media, emphasizing that defense forces had neutralized the incoming threats aimed at the Russian capital.
Sobyanin also stated that emergency services teams have been deployed to handle the aftermath, working on the sites where drone wreckage was scattered.
The drone assault disrupted civilian air traffic, prompting temporary flight restrictions at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. The restrictions lasted for roughly seven hours before the airport fully resumed operations.
