Trump ties use of Tylenol during pregnancy with rising autism rates
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has linked the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to rising autism rates, describing the increase as “one of the most alarming public health developments in history.”
Speaking at a White House briefing alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, Trump urged pregnant women to avoid acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, unless absolutely necessary. He announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would update warning labels and launch an information campaign targeted at expectant mothers.
“Taking Tylenol is not good,” Trump stated. “They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary… If you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it, but ideally you don’t take it at all.”
Highlighting trends over the past two decades, he said, “The meteoric rise in autism is among the most alarming public health developments in history.”
The FDA confirmed it is formally responding to growing research on neurological risks associated with prenatal acetaminophen use. The agency said it has begun updating labels on all acetaminophen-containing products, including Tylenol, to reflect studies suggesting a link to autism and ADHD. “The FDA is taking action to make parents and doctors aware of a considerable body of evidence about potential risks associated with acetaminophen,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary.
The agency emphasized, however, that while some studies indicate an association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders, no causal relationship has been established. It also noted that acetaminophen remains the only over-the-counter medication approved for fever relief in pregnancy, warning that alternatives such as ibuprofen and aspirin carry known risks to fetal development.
