Update Food Safety Standards As Per Changing Habits And Market: JP Nadda To FSSAI
The Union Minister unveiled the logo of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 along with the Brochure at Nirman Bhawan. The Summit will be organised from September 26-27 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, alongside the World Food India 2025 event being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).
In his keynote address, Nadda acknowledged the pivotal role of FSSAI and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in advancing food safety standards in India and contributing significantly to global progress in this critical area.
“Multi-dimensionary approach should be taken to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy. Food regulators need to be alert to changing food habits and the market. Food safety standards, rules, and regulations should be updated accordingly,” the Minister said.
Highlighting this year's theme for GFRS,“Evolving Food Systems- Yatha Annam Tatha Manah”, the Health Minister said it beautifully reflects the profound connection between the quality of food and the health of mind and society.
“Food is not merely nourishment, it is a force that shapes physical well-being, mental health, emotional balance, and societal harmony,” he said.
“The Summit will provide a unique platform for global regulators to share perspectives, harmonise standards, strengthen risk assessment capacities, and explore new areas of technological advancement in food safety. The objective is to protect consumer health and foster fair trade, innovation, and sustainable food systems that benefit all,” Nadda said.
The Summit will also see the unveiling of the 'Eat Right Thali' book, a significant initiative by FSSAI celebrating India's diverse culinary heritage and balanced diets.
The book showcases traditional thalis from all states, with each thali reflecting local ingredients, cooking practices, and age-old dietary wisdom, offering balance and variety.
Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, it highlights traditional diets as a tool against obesity and lifestyle diseases. This compilation is both a cultural tribute and a guide to preventive health through mindful, indigenous eating.
