Poland warns of intercepting any Russian aircraft crossing into its airspace

2025-09-23 04:26:03
(MENAFN) Poland has issued a firm warning that any Russian aircraft or missile entering its airspace will be shot down, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

Earlier this month, Warsaw accused Moscow of sending at least 19 drones into Polish airspace, a claim Russia dismissed as “hysteria” fueled by the “European party of war.” The latest warning followed a meeting convened by Estonia, another NATO member, which also alleged violations of its airspace by Russian military aircraft.

“You have been warned. If another missile or aircraft enters our airspace without permission – either deliberately or by mistake – and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don’t come here to whine about it,” Sikorski said.

Russia responded by dismissing the concerns as insincere. Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky described the gathering as a continuation of a “blame Russia for everything” spectacle. He argued that the only verified damage from the alleged drone incursion was caused by a Polish missile launched from a NATO F-16 that struck a residential building.

Moscow offered to hold bilateral consultations over the incident but claimed it received “no adequate response,” and noted that Warsaw has not provided proof linking the drones to Russia. According to Polyansky, Poland is seeking “a reason for a new round of a Russophobic campaign.”

Addressing Estonia’s accusations that three Russian military aircraft violated its airspace last week, Polyansky dismissed the claims as “Russophobic hysteria coming from Tallinn.” He emphasized that Russia treats any allegations against its forces seriously, but insists on “clear evidence rather than EU hysteria” aimed at pushing the US into “an anti-Russian course and undermining the agreements and understandings reached by the Russian and American presidents in Alaska a month ago.”

