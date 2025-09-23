Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Strengthens Ties with WFP

Ukraine Strengthens Ties with WFP


2025-09-23 04:13:05
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with World Food Program’s (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss humanitarian collaboration, agricultural demining, and worldwide food security.

Sybiha noted that the discussions centered on Ukraine’s cooperation with the UN organization to enhance aid distribution and address food shortages resulting from the conflict with Russia.

“I underlined the importance of WFP’s voice in securing the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” he stated on Telegram.

He further emphasized that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine “remains committed to reaffirming our role as a guarantor of global food security.”

Sybiha added that humanitarian food shipments from Ukraine have reached more than 10 million people across 18 countries.

“I expressed gratitude to WFP and its team in Ukraine for their unwavering solidarity and help in delivering life-saving assistance for our people,” he said.

MENAFN23092025000045017167ID1110097864

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search