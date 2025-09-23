Ukraine Strengthens Ties with WFP
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with World Food Program’s (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss humanitarian collaboration, agricultural demining, and worldwide food security.
Sybiha noted that the discussions centered on Ukraine’s cooperation with the UN organization to enhance aid distribution and address food shortages resulting from the conflict with Russia.
“I underlined the importance of WFP’s voice in securing the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” he stated on Telegram.
He further emphasized that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine “remains committed to reaffirming our role as a guarantor of global food security.”
Sybiha added that humanitarian food shipments from Ukraine have reached more than 10 million people across 18 countries.
“I expressed gratitude to WFP and its team in Ukraine for their unwavering solidarity and help in delivering life-saving assistance for our people,” he said.
