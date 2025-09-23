This Georgia Family Claims Their Gorgeous $500K Home Was Stolen After It Was Sold Using Forged Deed - Now They're Suing. Could It Happen To You?

MENAFN - News Direct) > James and Lucretia Klucken have spent the past five years fighting a battle they never saw coming.

In 2019, the couple began receiving letters for payment on a $50,000 reverse mortgage - debt tied to a home that had been in James' family for generations.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast) Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Trending Now

The couple soon discovered someone had forged James' signature on the property's warranty deed, transferring ownership without their knowledge. As the power of attorney for his late grandmother's estate, James combed through the documents and confirmed the forgery.

“It's heart-wrenching,” James told Channel 2 Action News Atlanta .“This is the only place I've ever called home.”

The Kluckens filed a complaint with the Walton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, but ultimately they were told it was a civil matter. If a forged signature can put someone's lifelong home at risk, how safe is your own property paperwork?

Reverse mortgages are falling out of favor

Determined to prove the fraud, the Kluckens hired a handwriting expert, who confirmed the signature on the deed did not belong to James. But by the time they had proof, it was too late.

“It accumulated to us losing our home because of forged documents,” Lucretia said.

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners to convert part of their home equity into cash. Unlike a traditional mortgage, borrowers don't make monthly payments. Instead, interest and fees pile up over time, increasing the loan balance while eating away at the homeowner's equity. The debt is repaid when the property is sold, the owner moves out or passes away.

The popularity of reverse mortgages has dipped in recent years, falling from 119,000 borrowers in 2009 to just 19,894 in the first half of 2024. Stricter federal regulations and rising interest rates have made these loans less appealing, while many older homeowners are opting to sell or downsize instead.

In the Kluckens' case, the forged deed had been notarized by a closing attorney and a witness they say they never met. With the reverse mortgage unresolved, their home went into foreclosure, and they were evicted from their home.

Read more: Robert Kiyosaki warns of a 'Greater Depression' coming to the US - with millions of Americans going poor. But he says these 2 'easy-money' assets will bring in 'great wealth' . How to get in now

It happens more than you think

The Kluckens have filed a lawsuit against Maverick Land Company LLC, which purchased their home at auction. They allege Maverick proceeded with the sale despite being told the mortgage documents were forged. The company later offered more than $300,000 to settle and avoid litigation - an offer the couple refused.

“None of this can happen unless you have someone in power, in authority to stamp on paperwork to push it through the system,” Lucretia said.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the closing attorney initially agreed to testify, claiming she saw James sign the document - an allegation he denies. The attorney, however, did not take the stand during the hearing.

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reached out to both the closing company and the closing attorney for comment, but neither has responded.

Title fraud is a growing threat in the real estate market. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported losses from internet-enabled crimes exceeded $16 billion in 2024. While not all of those losses are tied to real estate, title and mortgage fraud have become commonplace. In Q1 2025 alone, FundingShield reported that nearly 47% of transactions showed signs of wire or title fraud, the highest level ever recorded.

To protect your property, regularly review public property records via your county clerk's office to ensure no unauthorized liens or transfers have been filed. Title monitoring services - similar to credit monitoring - can also alert you to suspicious activity.

“We want to die in this house,” Lucretia said.“We want to give it to our children.”

If you're considering a reverse mortgage or other equity-based loan, work with reputable lenders and have all documents reviewed by a real estate attorney.



Goldman Sachs says this asset class is behaving more like Manhattan real estate than oil - and here's how 'opportunistic' buyers can get in before its price keeps skyrocketing

The ultrarich monopoly on prime US real estate is over - use these 5 golden keys to unlock passive rental income now (with as little as $10)

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What to read next

Stay in the know. Join 200,000+ readers and get the best of Moneywise sent straight to your inbox every week for free. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Related Posts



Wells Fargo employee is being accused of... A former Wells Fargo employee has been indicted on charges...Read more



My late husband left me as his... When Leslie's husband died in late 2022, she was devastated,...Read more



A 25-year-old from Queens dropped out of... Most parents would be disappointed if their children dropped out...Read more