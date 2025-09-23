The Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met separately with the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Mapy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Prof. dr. Amon Murwira, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US, Michael Kozak, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot, and Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Lord Tariq Ahmad, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The discussions focused on cooperation relations, ways to support and enhance them, and issues of mutual interest.Foreign Minister International Trade United Nations General Assembly
