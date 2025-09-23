HONOR Announces Pre-Orders For HONOR Magic V5 In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HONOR a global leading AI device ecosystem company has officially opened pre-orders for the anticipated HONOR Magic V5 in Qatar. This announcement follows a successful regional launch event held in Dubai under the theme“Unfold New Possibilities”, which garnered exceptionally positive feedback from media representatives, tech experts, and fans alike. HONOR is now inviting Qatar consumers to be among the first to experience its smarter, slimmer, and stronger foldable.
“The HONOR Magic V5 is not just a flagship device; it represents our vision to unfold new possibilities across the Middle East and Africa.” - Ingmar Wang, President of HONOR Middle East & Africa -“By solving issues of bulkiness, battery life, durability, and photography, HONOR Magic V5 offers an ultra-slim design, the industry's largest battery in a foldable, exceptional strength, and advanced AI capabilities, encouraging users to make foldables their primary device and switch from traditional bar phones.”
During the event, it was also announced that the HONOR Magic V5 set a new Guinness World Record by lifting 104kg - the Heaviest Weight Lifted by a Suspended Foldable Smartphone, highlighting the device's exceptional strength and durability.
Slimmer, Smarter & Stronger
At just 8.8mmthin when folded and an astonishing 4.1mm when unfolded, the HONOR Magic V5 stands out with its ultra-slim design, offering a user experience similar to a traditional bar phone. Crafted with a lightweight design and premium materials, it's engineered for both comfort and style.
The Industry's Largest 5820mAh Battery in a Foldable
The 5820mAh silicon-carbon battery- the largest ever in a foldable smartphone - delivers all-day performance. Thanks to 15% higher silicon content, users get a higher battery capacity in a lighter and slimmer design that supports 66Wwired and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, ensuring they are always powered up and ready to go.
Rugged Durability, Elevated Confidence
With IP58 and IP59 ratings, the HONOR Magic V5 is built to resist dust and water like never before. The NanoCrystal Shield offers 15x improved scratch resistance compared to regular glass, while the next-generation HONOR Super Steel Hinge is rated for 500,000 folds and can support up to 100kg vertically under controlled conditions - proving its place as the most durable foldable in its class.
The Smarter AI Foldable
Equipped with Magic Sidebar , the Magic V5 brings personalized AI suggestions directly into your workflow and based on what you're doing. Whether summarizing articles or providing subtitles while watching, it adapts in real time, making multitasking effortless.
Further enhancing productivity, the device features Google Gemini, pre-installed and instantly accessible via a simple 'Tap Tap ' gesture on the back. Whether you are organizing your day, writing, or learning something new, Gemini is always within reach.
The Best 100X AI Super Zoom in a Foldable
HONOR's AI Falcon Camera System is led by a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera, offering 3x Optical Zoom and 100X Digital Zoom, delivering the best zoomon a foldable.
Blazing Performance
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Magic V5 features a second-generation 3nm chip architecture for peak performance and next-level AI capabilities, making it ideal for business power users and entertainment lovers alike.
Color, Price and Availability
Available in elegant color options including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown, and Black, the HONOR Magic V5 is priced at QAR 6,499. Early buyers will enjoy an exclusive pre-order offer worth QAR 3295, which includes a free HONOR Watch 4 Pro, HONOR Magic pen, HONOR Case and HONOR VIP Care+ with 12-month screen protection for 1 time, and 24-month customized service for 8 time.
Consumers can pre-order from select retailer in Qatar starting August 14, 2025.
About HONOR
HONOR is a global leader in smart device systems powered by artificial intelligence, committed to revolutionizing the ways humans interact with devices, with the aim of connecting the AI ecosystem to all consumer segments in the era of agentic AI and beyond. The company strives to break industry barriers through open and seamless collaboration, building a cooperative ecosystem based on value sharing with industry partners.
With an innovative product portfolio that includes AI-powered smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, and more, HONOR aims to empower everyone to embrace the new smart world and move confidently toward the future.
CommentsNo comment