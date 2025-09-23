Phelon & Moore Announces Collaboration With Pininfarina For A Limited Edition Capetown 7X At EICMA 2025
Capetown 7X design by Pininfarina:
Built for everything, designed for the few
Developed on top of the Capetown, the adventure motorcycle of the firm, this exclusive edition celebrates Pininfarina's 95th anniversary and explores new frontiers, featuring wind-tunnel-developed new parts, premium materials and timeless Italian style in a bespoke commemorative livery. The result is an exclusive motorcycle that embodies performance and artistry, promising to be one of the most anticipated unveiling at EICMA.
Visitors to EICMA will be able to experience the official unveiling at the Phelon & Moore booth (Hall 14 – E20), where the iconic Battista hypercar, one of the most exclusive cars ever built, will be showcased as a testament to Pininfarina design excellence that define this unique collaboration.
For more information visit phelonandmoore or follow its official channels. Enthusiasts can apply to join the exclusive waiting list, while ambitious and experienced distributors are invited to book a meeting with our management team during EICMA to evaluate business opportunities.
About Phelon & Moore
Re-established in 2022 by experienced Western entrepreneurs to revive one of Britain's most iconic motorcycle brand, Phelon & Moore is known for its distinctive European style and engineering. Inspired by its heritage and the legendary Panther models of the 20th century, the company now manufactures premium motorcycles for the global market, blending tradition, craftsmanship, and contemporary performance.
About Pininfarina
A global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. Over the course of nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1450 automotive projects and more than 750 product and architecture projects, receiving over 90 design awards in past 10 years.
CONTACT
Luca Bar, Design Director
Phelon & Moore
Photos and a video are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
