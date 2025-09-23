TRESU Investment Holding A/S Settlement Of Interest Payment By Issuance Of Interest Bonds
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2025
23.09.2025
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Settlement of interest payment by issuance of interest bonds
Capitalised terms used but not defined are used with the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions (as defined below).
TRESU Investment Holding A/S gives notice to the holders of its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2017/2027 with ISIN no. DK0030404967 (the“ Bonds ”) issued pursuant to the terms and conditions originally dated 22 September 2017 as last amended and restated on 22 December 2023 (the " Terms and Conditions ") that the Interest Payment Test has not been met in respect of the Interest Payment Date on 30 September 2025 and that it will settle the payment of Interest that should have been made on 30 September 2025 by issuance of Interest Bonds in accordance with Clause 8(b) of the Terms and Conditions.
Any questions can be directed to:
Stephan Plenz
Chief Executive Officer, TRESU
Phone: +45 2194 5480
