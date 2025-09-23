seowerk GmbH, AI/KI Agency/Agentur GEO (GAIO LLMO) SEO and PR in Augsburg Munich/München Bavaria/Bayern Germany/Deutschland (AI Generated Picture)

- Niko Steeb, CEO of GEO Agency seowerkAUGSBURG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- seowerk GmbH , a digital marketing agency based in Augsburg and Munich, in the southern German state of Bavaria, announces that its proven service mix is now available to US companies seeking visibility in German-speaking and European markets. The agency's focus is on enabling US firms to succeed abroad, not on entering the US market itself.At the core of seowerk's approach is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), also known in some contexts as Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO) or Generative AI Optimization (GAIO). GEO ensures that brands are not only visible in traditional search engines such as Google but also surface in AI-driven assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.“Digital visibility today requires more than SEO alone,” said Niko Steeb, Managing Director of the GEO Agency seowerk GmbH.“By using GEO, we ensure that our customers are part of the answer when consumers turn to AI systems with their questions. For US companies, this includes being discoverable in the DACH region and across Europe, where we understand local search habits, cultural nuances, and the media landscape.”seowerk combines multiple disciplines into an unified strategy:SEO for long-term visibility in leading search engines like Google and BingGEO to secure presence in all relevant AI-driven discovery channelsPR through broad distribution and targeted, personal contact with journalists, including direct contact by phone, email, and social mediaContent creation from an in-house editorial team with professional journalism experienceLinkbuilding, native advertising and supporting measures to build and boost credibility and reachThe agency serves a wide range of industries including manufacturing, e-commerce, law firms, healthcare, public services, technology and the broader Mittelstand. The common thread among these customers is the need for sustainable and measurable visibility in highly competitive environments.“Our strength lies in combining technical expertise with deep local knowledge,” added Steeb.“We know how German and European markets operate, both in terms of SEO and in terms of PR relationships. This qualifies us as the ideal partner for US companies seeking to expand into Europe.”Steeb also emphasized why seowerk does not plan to build its own presence in the United States:“We have no intention of becoming active in the US market ourselves, as there are already excellent specialists there. Instead, our role is to give American companies a competitive advantage when they enter the European market.”By integrating SEO, GEO, PR, and content marketing into a coherent strategy, seowerk delivers long-term results instead of short-lived effects. The agency highlights sustainability, transparency, and measurable impact as its guiding principles.The Visibility Revolution: GEO and the Next Chapter of SEOThe way people search for and find information is currently undergoing radical change. Traditional search engine optimization (SEO) remains essential, but it is no longer the only pathway to visibility. With the rise of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), companies must now ensure that they are discoverable within AI-driven platforms which increasingly influence consumer decisions. Assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity do not simply list websites; they provide synthesized answers, which means that only a few brands become part of the user experience-and anchor themselves accordingly in the customer's relevant set. This shift marks one of the most significant changes in digital marketing since the advent of search engines themselves. Agencies like seowerk GmbH help businesses adapt to this new reality by combining SEO, GEO, and PR into strategies that ensure a presence in both traditional and emerging discovery channels.

