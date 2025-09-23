Qatar Signs Declaration For Protection Of Humanitarian Personnel
New York: The State of Qatar has signed the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, which has been endorsed by more than 100 countries, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.
The declaration was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
The declaration aims to strengthen adherence to international humanitarian law and to provide greater protection for humanitarian personnel working in conflict zones worldwide.
