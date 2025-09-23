'Positive Neutrality Makes Qatar's Diplomacy Distinguished'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts are not limited to regional countries alone but also extend to many other regions, within the framework of a vision aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development at the regional and international levels.

Regarding the unique nature of the Qatari experience in mediation and diplomacy, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Qatar University Dr. Nafja Sabbah Al Buafra told QNA that what distinguishes it is its combination of positive neutrality and practical commitment. She added that the country does not present itself as a neutral mediator in the negative sense, but rather as an active party that accompanies the negotiation process with practical steps that contribute to reducing tensions and building bridges of trust.

She noted that this approach was clearly evident during the Afghan crisis, for example, when Doha hosted negotiations between the Taliban and the United States and subsequently played a pivotal role in organizing evacuations and facilitating humanitarian corridors. This confirms that Qatari mediation is not limited to managing dialogue and resolving conflicts, but rather translates into practical and tangible steps on the ground.

Al Buafra indicated that Qatar has adopted the same approach to the Palestinian issue, combining sponsorship of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with direct financial aid, as well as support for electricity and fuel infrastructure. This has strengthened its position as a reliable and influential mediator in the settlement process.

The Assistant Professor of Political Science at Qatar University highlighted that Qatari diplomacy has been clearly evident in a number of other regional crises, such as Darfur in Sudan and the political crisis in Lebanon, where Qatari efforts have contributed to bringing viewpoints closer and mitigating conflicts by adopting an approach based on dialogue and balance.