QF's QIYADA Conference Explores How Faith Forms The Foundation Of Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Young participants in Qatar Foundation's inaugural QIYADA conference have been challenged to see faith not only as a personal compass, but also as the foundation of effective leadership.

Organised by Qatar Foundation's Higher Education division and sponsored by QIIB, the conference welcomed more than 1,000 young people from across Qatar for two days of dialogue, learning, and inspiration.

Among its elements was a session titled 'From Doubt to Devotion: Finding Strength in Islam's Truth', led by researcher and educator Dr. Christian Tancredi, whose work centers on highlighting the beauty and relevance of Islam in today's world, and who reminded the audience of the unique unity created by iman (faith).“It is only if you know the nature of something, the reality of something, that you will know its value,” he said.“And it is only if you know its value that you can truly appreciate it and recognize the worth of others who share it.”

Dr. Tancredi encouraged participants to reflect on what it means to live with conviction and to place faith at the center of their hearts. Using examples from scripture and his own personal journey to Islam, he traced how the message of submission to God has remained consistent across time.“For any sincere truth seeker, it's very obvious – the prophets, from Abraham to Moses to Jesus, all submitted to God. That has always been the message,” he said.

He also explored the preservation of the Holy Qur'an as a living testimony to Islam's enduring truth, noting the oral and written traditions that safeguarded its authenticity; but also acknowledged the challenges young Muslims face in maintaining their faith. Dr. Tancredi identified the distractions of modern life, personal trials, and competing ideologies as forces that can weaken iman. To counter these pressures, he advised students to cultivate three habits: acquiring knowledge, reflecting deeply on its meaning, and putting it into action.“If we don't surrender our hearts to the One who gave us our hearts, how can we go on to be leaders?” he asked.

An interactive discussion during the session allowed students to share their own experiences, from dealing with stereotypes to navigating the balance between worldly distractions and spiritual growth. Dr. Tancredi emphasized that while the Muslim community may face ups and downs, each individual is accountable for their own faith and actions. Leadership, he said, begins with strengthening that inner foundation.

The session closed with a reminder that devotion is not only personal but collective.“Faith is what unites and empowers the Muslim community,” Dr. Tancredi concluded.“When we make the Lord of the worlds the Lord of our hearts, we carry a shared responsibility. Devotion becomes the basis for both personal growth and collective leadership.”