UN Partnerships Contribute To Building Just Societies: NHRC Chairperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah stressed that the Committee succeeded in building extensive partnerships with various United Nations bodies and mechanisms, which enhances its roles in protecting human rights, strengthens its international presence, and contributes to building more just and peaceful societies.

In an interview with QNA on the occasion of the commencement of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, she said that over the past years, the NHRC has been keen to interlink its national, regional, and international relations to reach partnerships that assist in achieving its goals in protecting and promoting human rights.

She added that the Committee has expanded its partnerships with various United Nations bodies and mechanisms, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Labour Organization, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Development Programme, and other UN bodies. It also maintains significant cooperation with the United Nations House in Doha, which has given the committee international weight and led to its assumption of high global positions in the field of human rights, she said.

She affirmed that these partnerships contribute positively to the rapid communication of human rights-related messages to the relevant authorities, ensuring that individuals' rights are upheld. She also noted that they enhance the participation of national institutions in various international human rights concerns.

She emphasized that these partnerships contribute to building more sustainable, just, and peaceful societies, facilitate the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and best practices, unify efforts to address common challenges, raise public awareness about human rights, and establish effective mechanisms to combat violations.

Al Attiyah noted that the human rights journey in the State of Qatar is progressing steadily in line with the global human rights movement, with Qatar having ratified so far nine international treaties, including seven core human rights conventions, in addition to two optional protocols, alongside other international and regional treaties.

In this context, she pointed out that all of Qatar's international commitments are consistent with the values, customs, and its civilizational and religious identity. At the same time, she pointed out that the state interacts positively with treaty bodies and Human Rights Council mechanisms, including engagement with the Universal Periodic Review and special procedures. Under the open invitation system declared by Qatar, several special rapporteurs and independent experts in this field were hosted.