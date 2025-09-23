Janhvi Kapoor Turns 'Riksha Driver' For Maniesh Paul On Sets Of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor-host Maniesh Paul, on Tuesday, shared a lighthearted moment from the sets of“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” where Janhvi Kapoor playfully took on the role of a rickshaw driver for him.

The fun-filled BTS video showcased the duo's playful camaraderie on set. Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh posted a video wherein Janhvi is seen driving the auto rickshaw with Paul sitting on the back and giggling. The actor is heard joking,“Bhai mehenga admi hun mai, riksha driver naya rakha hai maine hello sahi soch rehe ho.”

Sharing this funny reel, Maniesh captioned it,“Kuku ki Sawari bhi upgrade ho gayi... driver hai khud Tulsi Kumari! Hahahaha what fun we all had while shooting #ssktk @janhvikapoor ....peche wala auto @varundvn chala raha tha hahahaha #mp #film #shoot #fun #bts.”

Notably, Janhvi was quick to take note of the actor's post, as she commented,“Best riksha driver.”

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan had dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor, where she was seen getting her make-up done while lying in bed. The video also captured the actress performing the hook step from their song“Bijuria” from“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” The text on the clip read,“When you are too lazy to do your makeup (sic).” Varun captioned the video:“Meri Tulsi perfect hai.”

On a related note, set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding,“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” centers around a festive 'shaadi setup' and aims to revive the charm of the classic family entertainer. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the movie is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025.

The upcoming romantic drama revolves around the playful and mischievous Sunny, who finds himself smitten by the quick-witted Tulsi. Amidst this, a complex love triangle unfolds: while Sunny tries to win Tulsi's heart, Ananya harbors feelings for Sunny, and Vikram desires Tulsi but is also drawn to Ananya.