Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 31 Years Of Her Superhit Movie Tu Khiladi Main Anari

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 23, IANS Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media account on the 23rd of September to celebrate 31 years of her superhit movie "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", a film that not only defined an era in Bollywood but also played a pivotal role in shaping her career and that of co-star Akshay Kumar as well.

Sharing the clip of the superhit song from the movie "Chura Ke Dil Mera", the actress highlighted the timeless appeal of the 1994 release. Directed by Sameer Malkan and produced by Venus World Entertainment, "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" was a commercial hit upon its release.

The action comedy had Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as leads, with Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari playing the female leads. The movie showcased Akshay in his growing "Khiladi" action hero image while Shilpa was then just starting her screen presence and dancing prowess. One of the standard elements of the film was its music, particularly the romantic track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the song remains one of Bollywood's most iconic romantic numbers even 3 decades later and is still loved by audiences across generations. The movie turned out to be a turning point in the personal and professional journeys of its stars.

The chemistry between Shilpa and Akshay extended off-screen as well, with the two reportedly dating during the film's shooting days.

Their pairing became the talk of the town, adding further intrigue to the movie's release and popularity. While both actors eventually moved down personally and professionally, there is no denying that the film gave Shilpa a strong foothold in the industry and cemented Akshay's growing reputation as Bollywood "Khiladi".

Shilpa Shetty's post about the movie proves that even after three decades, the movie and its songs remain evergreen.

