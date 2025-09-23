Mommy-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time Publicly
In a brand new video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Parineeti brought her signature goofy, unfiltered charm back to the platform. From light-hearted self-deprecating jokes to daydreaming about all the things she would love to try, be it cooking, podcasting or experimenting with new skills, the actress reminded viewers of why her personality is so loved.
But this time the star's pregnancy glow stole the spotlight. Radiant and cheerful Parineeti didn't shy away from letting her baby bump take centre stage, making it one of the first times she has showcased this side of her pregnancy publicly. In the video Parineeti candidly stated how confused she was, seen saying, "Vlogging isn't as easy as it looks."
She joked about trying her hand at cooking videos but admitted defeat, saying Farah Khan's cook Dilip knows all the recipes. So she also revealed her struggles with finding the right topics, from reacting to her own funny videos to dabbling in lifestyle content.
Her visible excitement about motherhood gave a fancy, refreshing look into her off-screen life. Recently the mommy-to-be had shared on her social media account about the cravings that she has been having during her pregnancy days.
She had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy diet.
–IANS
rd/
